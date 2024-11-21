Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 116,488 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,488 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.3% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.5 %

LEG stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEG

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.