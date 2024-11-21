Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 151.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $280.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.94 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

