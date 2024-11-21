Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,206 shares of company stock valued at $51,738,467 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

