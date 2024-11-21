Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mercedes-Benz Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion $15.43 billion 4.75 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors $777.93 billion $2.72 billion 13.69

Mercedes-Benz Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11% Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors -1,663.85% -28.24% -11.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mercedes-Benz Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors 1006 2609 3470 161 2.38

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Mercedes-Benz Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercedes-Benz Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group’s rivals have a beta of 3.50, meaning that their average stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group rivals beat Mercedes-Benz Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.