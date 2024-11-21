MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $450.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $409.11 and last traded at $406.35. Approximately 13,662,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,224,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,977. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of -224.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

