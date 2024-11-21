MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Barclays increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Shares of MSTR opened at $473.83 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $504.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.88 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,977 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

