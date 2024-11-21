MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 15.4% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was up 15.4% on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $450.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $499.35 and last traded at $496.77. Approximately 29,654,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,428,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.54.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR
Insider Activity at MicroStrategy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.