Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

MLSS stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

In related news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $100,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,400.26. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock worth $101,634 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Scientific stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Milestone Scientific worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

