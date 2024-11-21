Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00). 480,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,193,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mobico Group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.84) price target on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Mobico Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Mobico Group Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £485.13 million, a PE ratio of -343.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.77.

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.