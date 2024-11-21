Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 230.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

