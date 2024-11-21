Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $90.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

