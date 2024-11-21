Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $763,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.