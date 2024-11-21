Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $17,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $316.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.75 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $186.96 and a twelve month high of $318.64.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.