Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,911,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 396,456 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 12.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

HR opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

