Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,600. This trade represents a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,232 shares of company stock valued at $13,425,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

