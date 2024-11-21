Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,443 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after purchasing an additional 939,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in H&R Block by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after acquiring an additional 758,827 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 732,359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

