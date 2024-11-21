Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Chemed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 4.9% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,893.62. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,905. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $553.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $523.33 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

