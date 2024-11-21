Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,263 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,103,000 after buying an additional 150,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3,834.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 729,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 484,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OGE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.4213 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.