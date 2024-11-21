Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

