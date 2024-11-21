Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,645 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 197,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 78,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

