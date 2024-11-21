Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 78.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 121.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.23, a PEG ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

