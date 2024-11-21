Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.