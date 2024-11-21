Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,280 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,248,000 after buying an additional 116,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rambus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,673,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Rambus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 978,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Rambus Stock Up 1.3 %

RMBS opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.