Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,999 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

