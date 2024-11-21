Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 10,579 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.4 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

