Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 15,210 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 139.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coupang by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 1,972,476 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 1,615,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.01 per share, with a total value of $18,007,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,449,739.23. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,940,000. The trade was a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 220.34 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

