Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 90,195 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717,229 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $378,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,078.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $232,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.