Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.78 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $141.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.