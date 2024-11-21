Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 234.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $219.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

