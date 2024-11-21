Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

