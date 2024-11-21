Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,817 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

LPLA stock opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $322.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.31. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

