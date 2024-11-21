Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 859.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,955 shares of company stock worth $4,130,140. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

