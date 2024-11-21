Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NTZ stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Natuzzi has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.