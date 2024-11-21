NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.15 and last traded at 0.16. Approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.24.

About NevGold

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.

