News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in News were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in News by 172.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 253.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in News by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.36.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.