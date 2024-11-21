NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of NMI worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NMI by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NMI by 21.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH opened at $37.92 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

