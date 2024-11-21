Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $6,248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 199,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 59.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

