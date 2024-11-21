Novo Nordisk A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 38,912 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 26,924 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $472.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

