Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $11.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 618,726 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 192.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 326,960 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,677,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,950,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

