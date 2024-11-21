Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $11.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 618,726 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
