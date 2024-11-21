Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $110.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of OMC opened at $99.08 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $78.65 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

