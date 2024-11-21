OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Stock Price Up 8% – Should You Buy?

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.15. 2,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
OMNIQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.28.
About OMNIQ
OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OMNIQ
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.