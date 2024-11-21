OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,042.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $193.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $203.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

