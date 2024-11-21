OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

