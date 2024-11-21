Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $179,146,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $15,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

