Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ORIS) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 26th

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 26th. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 17th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of ORIS stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

