OTCMKTS:GTBIF Q4 EPS Forecast Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $286.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.96 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.