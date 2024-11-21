OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,294 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of OUTFRONT Media worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,724,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after acquiring an additional 327,125 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 210,208 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.2 %

OUT stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

