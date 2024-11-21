Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 166.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

