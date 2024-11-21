Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $691.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $690.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $642.71 and its 200 day moving average is $578.38. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $426.49 and a one year high of $711.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

