Pathstone Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $430,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.